Mayers cherishes his Chattogram link on BPL debut

Kyle Mayers began his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) journey on the best possible note, and in a venue close to his heart, as the West Indies all-rounder was instrumental in Fortune Barishal defeating Sylhet Strikers by 18 runs in Chattogram yesterday.

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Mayers first quickfired a 31-ball 48, striking three sixes and three fours, to help his team post a fighting total of 183 for six. He followed it up to break the backbone of Sylhet batting line-up, picking up three wickets while conceding just 12 runs from his four overs, as Barishal registered their sixth win in 10 games.

Mayers' heroics against Bangladesh in 2021 – where his unbeaten 210 in the second innings scripted one of the most incredible comebacks in the history of the game as the visitors chased down a record 395 on the final day of the first Test in Chattogram – is still fresh in the minds of ardent cricket fans.

"Yeah of course, great memories coming here. Last time I played here, I scored a double hundred. So happy to come back. I was excited to hear that I was coming here to play in the BPL. There are a few reasons and one of them being able to play," he said after the match.

The 31-year-old, who arrived in Bangladesh just a couple of days back, cherished his connection with the port city.

"I've been on the road for the past two months, but wasn't playing regularly. I only played two games in six weeks prior to this, so I was very happy to showcase my skills.

"I just felt different when I got up today and in training. Obviously, there are some good memories here. When I went to the nets, I felt I had my best net session yesterday (Friday). I had been practicing for a while and I felt I wasn't hitting the mark but yesterday everything just clicked, so that helped."

Mayers gave his perspective on the Chattogram surface. "I think it's a good batting surface. Kind of slow but the outfield is really fast. You need to take your time, just time the balls here, and you'll get good value for your shots, so I really enjoy batting here. On other grounds, you might have to use a bit more power," he added.

Mayers even got to make his BPL debut while wearing 210 as his jersey number.

"I didn't choose the jersey number [210]. It was just given to me, and I think it was a nice gesture by whoever the team decided to do so," Mayers added.