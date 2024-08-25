Masood apologies to fans after defeat against Bangladesh

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood apologised to the home fans after a defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi today.

Bangladesh registered their first-ever Test win over Pakistan after spinners Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan bowled them to a memorable 10-wicket victory following Mushfiqur Rahim's mammoth 191-run knock.

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448 for six, were bowled out for 146 in their second which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

"We all are disappointed, the whole of Pakistan is disappointed," said Masood, who has lost all four matches as Test captain since being appointed last year.

"As a team, as a leader of the team, obviously I would apologise to our fans as we were unable to give the desired result that Pakistan deserved."

Masood denied his team took Bangladesh lightly.

"I thought they were very disciplined, with the ball and in the field, they played the game to their strengths," he said.

Masood hoped his players would be able to lift themselves for the second Test, which begins in Rawalpindi on Friday.

"We have to raise our hands that we have committed mistakes, so we have to lift ourselves and train hard to come back strongly," he said.

