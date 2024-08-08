Manager Bithi gets job back after being dismissed for helping student protestors

Former cricketer and coach, Arifa Jahan Bithi, confirmed that she has been reinstated as the manager of the women's cricket team in the Rangpur division.

Bithi was dismissed from her position after helping the students in their anti-government movement that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after resigning on August 5.

"Alhamdulillah, I have been given back my post as the manager of Rangpur divisional women's cricket team with dignity," Bithi confirmed through a Facebook post yesterday.

She also disclosed the reason behind her initial termination.

"I was dismissed from my post for helping Abu Sayed bhai's family and for coming to aid to the the student protestors by providing them food and snacks. These were the reasons stated to me at the time of my dismissal," her post read.

Rangpur's Abu Sayed was among the first killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

