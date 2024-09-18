Livingstone tops T20I all-rounder rankings

England's Liam Livingstone has stormed to the No.1 spot on the T20I All-Rounder rankings following his strong performances in their home series against Australia.

Player of the Match with 87 (47) and 2/16 (3) in the second of the two T20Is to count in the latest update, Livingstone was also a standout in the first fixture, taking 3/22 (3) and making 37 (27) in spite of a defeat.

The run meant a jump of seven spots to the top of the list, with his new rating of 253 unsurprisingly a career high. He enjoys a 42-point lead over Marcus Stoinis (211 rating) in second spot, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (208 rating) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (206 rating) following the Australian.

Livingstone too made a 17-spot jump to 33rd in the Batting Rankings, though it was Australia's Josh Inglis who made perhaps the most noteworthy jump in the list, jumping into the top ten thanks to scores of 37 (27) and 42 (26) in the same series. Travis Head solidified his No.1 spot thanks to scores of 31 (14) and and 59 (23), while Matthew Short entered the top 100 with a 44-spot jump.

On the bowling side, Adam Zampa's jump over Anrich Nortje now means that spinners now make up the entirety of the top six in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Zampa (662 rating) is just one rating point behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in fifth, though remains some way behind England's Adil Rashid in first (721 rating), who claimed a wicket in both outings of the England/Australia series.

There were also a number of shuffles in the Men's ODI Rankings, with two Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series underway in Canada and Namibia.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus gained a spot in the All-Rounder rankings, up to fifth (242 rating) after taking 2/34 and making 27 against the USA on home soil, while USA captain Monak Patel made a climb into the top 50 (46th) with a half-century in the same match.