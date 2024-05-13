Cricket
AFP, New Delhi
Mon May 13, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 08:09 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Livingstone leaves IPL to get 'knee sorted'

AFP, New Delhi
Mon May 13, 2024 08:03 PM Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 08:09 PM
Photo: Twitter

England batsman Liam Livingstone has left the Indian Premier League early to get his knee "sorted" ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, the Punjab Kings player said.

Livingstone, 30, played just seven of 12 matches for Punjab, who have been knocked out of the play-off race for this season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Livingstone, who has been named in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, missed two matches early this IPL after he went down on the field.

He later did not make the playing XI but returned to the starting line-up last week.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on social media.

"Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Livingstone's injury is not serious but requires rest before England play Pakistan in four T20 internationals this month.

Livingstone managed just 11 runs with a highest of 38 not out and returned three wickets with his spin bowling.

Other World Cup-bound England players including Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Reece Topley will begin to return home in the next few days.

Related topic:
Liam LivingstonePunjab KingsT20 World Cup 2024England Cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

Fitness, performance worries put T20 WC squad in limbo

1w ago
Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto all for managing expectations

3w ago

Bairstow had feared the worst

12m ago
liton das performance analysis

Liton in full-swing self-destructive mode

5d ago

Harry Brook eyes T20 WC return after difficult start to 2024

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

কুতুবদিয়ায় নোঙর করল এমভি আবদুল্লাহ

সোমবার সন্ধ্যা ৬টায় জাহাজটি ২৩ নাবিকসহ কুতুবদিয়ায় নোঙর করে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হজযাত্রীদের ভিসা অনুমোদনের সময় বাড়াতে সৌদি আরবের প্রতি আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification