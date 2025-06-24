Litton’s litmus test on form and new role

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on July 2. While the inclusion of Mohammad Naim Sheikh in place of Soumya Sarkar drew initial attention, it is Litton Das who finds himself under the spotlight for a different reason.

The upcoming 50-over contests could mark a turning point for Litton, who appears set for a new role in the team.

Although Litton had showed a glimpse of his old self in the recently concluded Galle Test, striking a fluent 90, his struggles across formats have been well-documented. The right-hander endured a dismal ODI World Cup in India and, in the eight matches following it up to the West Indies series last December, managed only 35 runs. He was then dropped from the ICC Champions Trophy squad.

Called back into the squad, the 30-year-old returns with greater responsibilities to bear.

"Litton wasn't included in the last series [Champions Trophy]. He was in a bad patch. Time is the best healer. He is now the T20 captain so we can think that he is there until the T20 World Cup in the team. We, the selectors, feel that one-day cricket is a good place to get back someone's form," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu said at yesterday's press conference.

But Litton's challenges are manifold, goes beyond form. With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad retiring -- the former from ODIs and the latter from international cricket -- Litton is expected to shoulder more responsibility.

The squad includes three designated openers in Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon and Naim. The chief selector did not name Litton among the openers, suggesting a shift down the order.

While the final batting order remains at the discretion of the captain and coaching staff, the make-up of the squad point to Litton stepping into Mushfiqur's shoes -- both as wicketkeeper and in the middle order.

"We were thinking differently since Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah have retired. So, experience is missing. Our thinking is that he will bat where experience is missing in the middle order. I see him at number five or six," Lipu told The Daily Star yesterday upon seeking clarification on Litton's role.

Litton was dropped earlier for struggling against the new ball as an opener, despite scoring all five of his centuries in that role across 68 of his 94 ODIs (average 32.76). His returns dip at other positions -- averaging 17 at No. 3, just over 20 at No. 4 -- with a notable unbeaten 94 at No. 5 against the West Indies in the 2019 World Cup.

Now, returning in a lean patch and tasked with a potentially unfamiliar role combining wicketkeeping duties and middle-order responsibility, Litton's ability to embrace the challenge may define the next phase of his white-ball career.