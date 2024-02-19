Liton upset despite career-best T20 score

Despite scoring a career-best 85 off 58 balls, Liton Das was unable to take Comilla Victorians over the line as the defending champions suffered a 12-run defeat against Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League in Chattogram on Monday.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, Comilla ended up with 165 for six, with T20 specialists like Andre Russell, Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali unable to turn things around in the end.

According to Liton, the defeat came as a reality check for them as he felt having big names in the side does not guarantee victory in every game.

"I think it's a reality check for us. If you have big players in the side but don't perform collectively, you won't be able to win games. I had the belief that Russell would finish the game for us but it didn't happen. There will be negatives when you lose but I believed that he would win the game for us," said Liton.

The 29-year-old, whose previous best T20 score was 83 against Ireland at the same venue last year, was disappointed with the outcome.

"I think the wicket was difficult to chase a target of 180 as it was a double-paced surface. Still we batted well but if we could have hit a couple of more sixes between 16 to 20 overs (things might have been different). The type of players we have are all capable but still we couldn't and that's cricket which we need to accept. You won't be able to win every day and it was not our day but still we have chance to make a comeback.

"If I were able to win the game by scoring a fifty, I would have been satisfied. But I scored close to ninety runs yet at the end of the day we lost, so from that point of view I am upset," he said.