Law believes a number of U19 players can make it to the next stage

Bangladesh U-19 cricket team coach Stuart Law believes that a number of players can make it to the next stage from the current crop of the country's U-19 national team.

Law orchestrated Bangladesh's maiden triumph in the recently concluded ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 when they beat UAE in the final in Dubai on December 17.

The tournament was used by the participating teams as a means to ramp up preparations for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup which will start on January 19 in South Africa.

"There are a number of players that I believe can make it, but it's up to them. It's got to come from here. It's got to come from in here as well. To make sure they don't waste the talent they have, don't waste the opportunities they have, but also go out and enjoy their cricket. I've seen these players when they play really well, they've got a smile on their face. They've got their arms around their mates out on the field and, you know, they enjoy other players' success. And if we're all doing that, the cream will rise to the top," Law told the reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"Bangladesh and it's the same with a lot of countries at this age level, there's so much talent. It's just so much talent. It's just about executing under pressure consistently that will make them, will highlight them for the next level. This is a two-year journey for the players," he added.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup, with all members of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup-winning squad retaining their spots.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby will continue to lead the side in South Africa where Bangladesh will attempt to replicate their title-winning edition in 2020 in the same country.

Pitted in Group A along with India, Ireland, and the USA, the Young Tigers will begin their World Cup mission with an encounter against India in Bloemfontein on January 20.