Cricket
AFP, Mohali
Wed Jan 10, 2024 06:17 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 06:20 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanistan

AFP, Mohali
Wed Jan 10, 2024 06:17 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 06:20 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Star India batsman Virat Kohli will miss the first of three internationals against Afghanistan due to "personal reasons", coach Rahul Dravid said Wednesday.

Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma both returned to the T20 squad after more than a year's absence for the series starting Thursday in Mohali, as the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in June.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Virat Kohli will miss the first game due to personal reasons," Dravid said at a press conference.

"He will be playing from the second and third T20."

Kohli and Rohit last played a 20-over international in November 2022, when India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The second T20 will be played in Indore on Sunday with the final match in Bengaluru on January 17.

Related topic:
Virat KohliIndia v Afghanistan T20I series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Afghanistan stars return for T20I series against India

3d ago

Kohli re-enters Test top 10 after runs in SA

1w ago

Kohli set to take break from white-ball cricket indefinitely: report

Kohli, Iyer tons power India to 397

Master Kohli paints perfect picture to eclipse Tendulkar

পিএম
|অধিকার

শেখ হাসিনাকে প্রধানমন্ত্রী নিয়োগে রাষ্ট্রপতির সম্মতি

সংবিধানের ৫৬ অনুচ্ছেদের (৩) দফা অনুযায়ী এ সিদ্ধান্ত দেন রাষ্ট্রপতি।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

৯ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X