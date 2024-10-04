‘King’ Rashid ties the knot in grand Kabul ceremony

Afghanistan cricket sensation Rashid Khan celebrated his wedding in a grand ceremony in Kabul yesterday, with the added delight of three of his brothers also tying the knot on the same night.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner, who has long been the face of Afghan cricket, was joined by several of his teammates, including Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, to mark the special occasion.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi seated beside the four grooms of the occasion in Kabul on October 03, 2024: Rashid Khan (2L) and three of his brothers. Photo: X

"Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19," wrote Nabi on X (formerly Twitter).

Since his debut in 2015, Rashid Khan has amassed an impressive 376 wickets in 203 international matches, solidifying his status as a cricketing icon for the Asian team.