Khulna break the trend in Sylhet

Rangpur Riders' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan walks back after getting dismissed against Khulna Tigers in Sylhet today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Khulna Tigers defeated Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the first match of the Sylhet phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), becoming the first side to win a match after batting first in this year's edition.

In all eight matches of the first Dhaka phase, the team that batted second won the match.

But at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Dasun Shanaka's all-round performance and a half-century from Mohammad Nawaz powered Khulna to their third straight victory.

Sent to bat, Khulna posted 160-6 after being asked to bat first thanks to Nawaz's 55 off 34 balls while Shanaka hit a handy 33-ball 40.

For Rangpur, Mohammad Nabi hit a valiant 50 off 30 balls but his knock could only reduce the margin of defeat.

Shanaka snagged four wickets with his medium pace bowling and was named the player of the match for his all-round showing.

Shakib Al Hasan, who had gone to Singapore for an eye checkup recently, was in action for Rangpur but couldn't make a mark, going wicketless in his four overs and scoring just two with the bat.