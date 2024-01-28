JU's 50-ball cricket tournament back again

Jahangirnagar University's 50-ball cricket tournament is back after a one-year gap.

The tournament first held in 2022, marking the 50-year-anniversary, will get underway on February 2 at the Lalmatia Housing Society School and College ground. The matches of the tournament will be held on each Friday and Saturday of February, said a press release.

A total of 16 teams will be participating in this year's tournament.

Cricketers, cricket administrators and cricket officials who were former students of the university have sent greeting video messages on the occasion of the tournament.