Thu Oct 3, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 11:27 AM

Jayawickrama banned for one year on corruption charges

Thu Oct 3, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 11:27 AM
PHOTO: AFP FILE

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from all forms of cricket for one year, with the last six months suspended, for breaching the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

In August, the ICC charged Jayawickrama for failing to report an approach to fix matches and obstructing an investigation.

The governing body said the 26-year-old was approached to fix international matches and was asked to approach another player to fix matches in the 2021 season of the Lanka Premier League.

The ICC said Jayawickrama had admitted to being in breach of the anti-corruption code.

"As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended," the ICC said.

Jaywawickrama made his international debut in April 2021, taking 11 wickets in his first test against Bangladesh.

He played five test matches, five one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals, but has not played for Sri Lanka since June 2022.

Praveen JayawickramaICCICC Anti-Corruption Code
