Injury blow for Sri Lanka as Hasaranga out of Bangladesh T20Is

Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga sustained the injury to his right leg while batting during the final ODI of the recently concluded series in which Sri Lanka emerged victorious 2-1. The spinner had played a crucial role in turning the tide in the first ODI, triggering a record Bangladeshi collapse with a match-winning spell.

The 26-year-old will now return to Colombo and begin his rehabilitation process at Sri Lanka Cricket's High Performance Center. The team management has decided not to name a replacement for Hasaranga, signalling faith in the current squad depth.

With regular T20I skipper out, Charith Asalanka will lead a reshuffled Sri Lankan unit as they shift focus to the shortest format. The squad sees multiple changes from the side that last played T20Is earlier this year in a series loss to New Zealand.

Sri Lanka's 16-member squad includes a blend of experience and youth, with the likes of Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dasun Shanaka offering seniority, while youngsters like Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage continue to gain exposure at the international level.

The T20I series, set to begin on Thursday, 10 July, will serve as a crucial preparation platform for both teams with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga.