Cricket
Reuters, London
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:43 PM

Cricket
Cricket

India's Siraj fined for fiery Duckett send-off

Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:43 PM
Reuters, London
Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:38 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 03:43 PM
Mohammad Siraj
Mohammad Siraj. Photo: AFP

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point due to his aggressive reaction after taking Ben Duckett's wicket on day four of the third Test at Lord's, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Siraj took opener Duckett's wicket and roared in his face in celebration, with the pair bumping shoulders as the England batter walked back to the pavilion.

The International Cricket Council said Siraj had breached its Code of Conduct relating to the use of "language, actions or gestures" which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter.

India require 135 runs to win the third Test later on Monday, while the hosts need six wickets, as both sides look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England won the first Test by five wickets at Headingley, with India levelling with a 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

