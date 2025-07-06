India resume quest to level England series after rain delay

India's bid for a series-levelling win on the last day of the second Test against England in Birmingham on Sunday finally got going after a rain delay of more than an hour and a half.

India were in a commanding position, with England 72-3 and needing a mammoth 536 more runs to reach what would be a new Test record fourth-innings victory total of 608.

But 20 minutes before the scheduled 11:00 am local (1000 GMT) start, a huge downpour in Birmingham at an already overcast Edgbaston left puddles on the outfield, although the pitch and square were fully covered.

Play, however, eventually resumed in bright sunshine at 12:40 pm (1140 GMT), with 10 of the day's scheduled 90 overs now lost to bad weather.

This match has so far been a triumph for India captain Shubman Gill, who on Saturday became the first batsman in Test history to post scores of 250 and 150 in the same match.

The 25-year-old followed his majestic 269 in the first innings with a dashing 161 off just 162 balls in the second.

His first-innings masterclass was the cornerstone of India's 587 after England captain Ben Stokes sent India into bat.

England managed 407 in reply, thanks mainly to an extraordinary stand of over 300 runs between Jamie Smith (184 not out) and Harry Brook (158).

India pacemen Mohammed Siraj (6-70) and Akash Deep (4-88) kept England in check.

Gill's 161 was the centrepiece of India's 427-6 declared, with Siraj and Deep combining to take three England wickets before Saturday's close.

Ollie Pope was 24 not out and Brook 15 not out at stumps.

England lead the five-match series 1-0 after chasing down a target of 371 at Headingley last week.

But they now face a far tougher task at Edgbaston, with a draw seemingly the best they can hope for.

No side has made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than the West Indies' 418 against Australia at St John's in 2003.

India are looking to record just their fourth Test series win in England following triumphs in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

The third Test at Lord's starts on Thursday.