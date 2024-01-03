Cricket
AFP, Cape Town
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:34 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

India collapse sparks hope for South Africa

AFP, Cape Town
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:31 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:34 PM
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. PHOTO: REUTERS

India lost their last six wickets for no runs in 11 balls as wickets tumbled on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

After bowling out South Africa for 55, India were dismissed for 153, a lead of 98 runs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India seemed set for a substantial advantage when they reached 153 for four, with the experienced Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

But Lungi Ngidi had Rahul caught behind and took two more wickets in the same over.

Kagiso Rabada had Kohli caught at second slip for 46 in the next over, Mohammed Siraj was run out and Prasidh Kumar caught at second slip.

Earlier Siraj took a career-best six for 15 as South Africa crashed to their lowest total in almost 92 years.

Related topic:
India v South Africa Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

1w ago

South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in 1st Test

5d ago

South Africa hope to unleash full pace attack on India

1w ago

Rohit promises second Test fight back

5d ago

Rathour praises ‘crisis man’ KL Rahul

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গুজবের বিরুদ্ধে সতর্ক থাকুন: সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘অনলাইন নিউজ মিডিয়া এখন দ্রুত বিকাশ লাভ করছে। মানুষ এখন মুদ্রিত সংবাদপত্রের পরিবর্তে অনলাইনে খবর পড়ার জন্য ক্রমবর্ধমান হারে ব্রাউজ করছে—যা প্রিন্ট মিডিয়ার জন্য একটি চ্যালেঞ্জ হিসেবে উপস্থিত হচ্ছে।...

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রায় তিনগুণ বেড়েছে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification