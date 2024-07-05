‘If I can’t share my experiences, then what’s the point’

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently hired veteran domestic campaigner Tushar Imran as their batting coach under the game development department. The 40-year-old, who is the second highest run-scorer in first-class cricket among Bangladeshi players, spoke with The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan on Thursday regarding his new role at the BCB, his primary focus when working with batsmen and upcoming challenges.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

The Daily Star (DS): When will you begin in your new role as the batting coach under the game development department?

Tushar Imran (TI): Bangladesh Tigers will begin a new camp from the 13th of this month. I will probably begin my work there in Chattogram.

DS: As a game development coach, you will work with many cricketers from different teams. You have coached other teams in the past and were the head coach of Chattogram Challengers in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). What will be your initial focus while working as the batting coach?

TI: As I will be working as a batting coach under the cricket board, naturally, I will have a responsibility to produce players. If I can help three or four batters get into the national team with my coaching, from my point of view, I would say that I have done my part. Only then, I will feel satisfied.

DS: The BCB is currently running separate programmes to prepare their players for upcoming tours, where they will play four-day matches, one-dayers and T20s. How challenging is it for the coaches to prepare cricketers for different formats at the same time?

TI: Firstly, I will try to work responsibly wherever the cricket board assigns me. The board might assign me to work with the national team during a break in the schedule or before an ODI or Test series. After working with them I would be able to better say about how comfortable I feel while working with the cricketers of different formats. Actually, both the cricketers and I always need to be ready for any format. Cricketers should try to prepare themselves for all formats so that when they are picked for the national team, they can do better.

DS: How satisfying is it for you to finally get recognition for your experience?

TI: Every role has its challenges. I played the game for around 20-22 years and also gathered knowledge and experience while coaching different domestic and franchise teams. If I can't share my learnings with my players, all my experiences will be of no use. I will try to share the things that I have learnt from my playing and coaching days. The more I can do that, the better.

DS: How long will you be continuing in this role?

TI: It's a three-year contract. Me, Tarek [Aziz Khan] and Rajin [Saleh] have been picked. Rajin is with the HP [High Performance] Unit. Nadif [Chowdhury] has been offered the position of junior selector.

DS: Our young players are often seen playing with a defensive mind-set. Do you have any specific plans about it?

TI: I will form my plans when I am given the opportunity to work at the grassroots. As of now, I have been assigned to the elite level, so I will have to plan accordingly. I am ready to make my plans according to the situation. I will definitely have my plans and will execute those when I am given the task.