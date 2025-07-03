‘I set that goal at 14’: Brathwaite’s journey to 100 Tests

When Kraigg Brathwaite walks out to open the batting against Australia in Grenada on Thursday, it won't just be another Test match. It will be the realisation of a dream first spoken into existence nearly two decades ago by a determined 14-year-old boy in Barbados.

Brathwaite is set to become only the 10th cricketer in West Indies history to reach the coveted milestone of 100 Test appearances --joining an illustrious club featuring legends like Sir Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, Brian Lara, and Gordon Greenidge.

"I set that goal when I was probably 14 years old -- to play 100 Tests," Brathwaite said on the eve of the second Test. "Now I'm here, 18 years later. I just want to be an inspiration for younger guys to follow."

That long journey began in 2011, when an 18-year-old Brathwaite debuted against Pakistan in Basseterre. The scores -- 15 and 0 -- were forgettable, but a fire had been lit. Just a few matches later, a composed fifty against Bangladesh in Mirpur gave glimpses of the grit and patience that would come to define his career.

Over 99 Tests, Brathwaite has accumulated 5943 runs, with 12 centuries, and has captained the side in 39 matches. No West Indian in history has faced more deliveries in Test cricket -- a testament to his resilience and value at the top of the order.

But the road wasn't always smooth. It took him three years to raise his bat for a maiden Test century, achieved in Port of Spain in 2014 against New Zealand.

"My first 100 was a feeling I can't really describe," he recalled. "I didn't believe I'd be that close, and when I got it, I couldn't believe I had scored a hundred for West Indies. That really meant a lot and helped me going forward."

Months later, Brathwaite hit his first double century -- a commanding 212 in Kingstown -- and then followed up with a Boxing Day ton in South Africa, closing 2014 with 701 runs at an average of 77.88.

Through it all, Brathwaite has remained true to his values: hard work, discipline, and humility.

"Grenada is a special place for me and I'm looking forward to my 100th Test match," he said. "Whatever it may be, from a young age you can set your goals and targets that you want to achieve. Work hard through the tough times and the good times. Stay disciplined and never take it for granted."

From a teenage dreamer to a Test cricket centurion, Kraigg Brathwaite's legacy is already etched into the rich fabric of West Indies cricket -- one gritty innings at a time.

