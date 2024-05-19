‘I didn’t realise who Fizz was’

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman recalled the time when he did not realise who 'Fizz' was during the initial stage of his international career.

In an interview released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday, Mustafizur spoke about his career and the Bangladesh team while sharing one or two anecdotes such as regarding the moniker by which he is more renowned.

The left-arm pacer is known as 'Fizz' around the world. Commentators and teammates call him by this name wherever he plays. The 28-year-old recalled his reaction to the first time he saw the name.

"The board that we have where everyone's name is written during fielding session or bowling session, if those names are written in full, it becomes very big. That's why there was the name 'Fizz'.. The first day I didn't understand who it was. Later they told me that it was I.

"Then I went to play in IPL in 2016, the name 'Fizz' was popular there too. Since then it has been going on...," Mustafizur recalled.