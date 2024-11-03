Hridoy wants to ‘stay in the present’

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, though unwilling to talk about his chances of becoming the new T20I captain, was confident that the team would put behind their recent disappointments and focus at the task at hand in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Bangladesh would be returning to the 50-over format after a gap of seven months with the Afghanistan series beginning on Wednesday, having last hosted Sri Lanka for three ODIs back in March.

The Tigers go into the series on the back of a disastrous India tour, where they conceded convincing defeats in two Tests and three T20Is, followed by a terrible showing at home in a two-Test series against South Africa, which they lost 2-0.

The last time they played Afghanistan in a bilateral ODI series was at home last year and the memories of which would not stir positive feelings among the players.

The on-field action was overshadowed by captain Tamim Iqbal's shock retirement form international cricket right after the first ODI. Although Tamim later reverted his decision, the chaos continued till the ODI World Cup, a campaign marred with off-field issues for Bangladesh.

The Afghanistan series also starts off Bangladesh's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin in February next year.

Asked about the challenge Afghanistan would pose in UAE conditions considering Bangladesh's recent run of poor results, Hridoy was adamant that the players would put off recent disappointments and start well.

"The cricketers are very professional now. I don't think there is any need to think about the past. We have to go match by match," Hridoy told reporters in Mirpur before departing for the airport yesterday.

"But I hope we aren't thinking of recent results or what we had done, there is no time for that. Personally, what's important is that how we begin in the coming days. I want to stay in the present."

Having batted at number four or five in the beginning of his ODI career in 2023, Hridoy's batting position changed drastically during last year's ODI World Cup, where he was sent to bat at number seven on four occasions.

Without Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das in the squad this time, Hridoy is likely to bat higher up the order against Afghanistan.

"Since the two [Shakib and Liton] won't be there, obviously the batting order could change. But it depends on the team's plans. I will know it [batting position] only on the day of the game," Hridoy said diplomatically.

"From my place, I am always prepared to bat in any position. It's a team game and whatever the team decides, that decision would take priority," he added.