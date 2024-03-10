Cricket
Sun Mar 10, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 09:08 PM

Hridoy guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

Towhid was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Towhid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh's innings, when after being dismissed, Towhid turned around on his way back to the pavilion and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lankan players.

Towhid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bangladesh vs Sri LankaTowhid Hridoy
