HP team’s current Australia tour will help prepare for 2027 Australia Tests: Joy

Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudul Hasan Joy hoped that their tour to Australia as part of the High Performance Unit will help them prepare better for a two-match Test series in Australia in 2027, according to their Future Tours Programme (FTP) schedule.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced three different squads for their tour of Australia where they will play two four-day matches against Pakistan Shaheens and two one-dayers against Northern Territory and Pakistan Shaheens, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a T20 tournament involving the High Performance Unit, a few big bash teams, and Pakistan Shaheens.

"It's an important tour for us, especially since we have a Test series in 2027 in Australia. I think this tour will serve as a good preparation for that series," Joy, who was named skipper of the HP four-day team, said before leaving for Australia with the squad today.

Joy was also hopeful of getting some positive results from this HP series.

"Personally, the team combination that we have, we will be eying for a series victory," he said.

Afif Hossain and Akbar Ali will lead the one-day and T20 teams on the tour.

