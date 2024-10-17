Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 07:32 PM

BCB officially terminates contract with Hathurusingha

Star Sports Desk
Chandika Hathurusingha at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on October 15, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially terminated the contract of national men's team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, citing misconduct and breach of employment terms, as per a press release issued today.

Hathurusingha, who began his second stint with the Tigers in January last year, had five months remaining on his contract.

Hathurusingha coach suspension 2024
Read more

Hathurusingha came, saw and messed up, again

On Tuesday, the BCB issued him a show-cause notice, suspending the Sri Lankan for 48 hours. Following his response on Wednesday, the board convened an emergency meeting today to review the situation.

Upon review, BCB found Hathurusingha's explanation unsatisfactory and described his actions as "consistent with misconduct and dereliction of duty."

Read more

Has Faruque let ego take over in Hathurusingha’s sacking?

 

Related topic:
Chandika HathrusinghaBCBBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
