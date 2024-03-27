Cricket
Wed Mar 27, 2024
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 05:20 PM

Hathurusingha to miss second Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh national team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha will not be present during the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence on 30 March in Chattogram.

The coach will be traveling to Australia due to personal reasons, said a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

In his absence, assistant coach Nic Pothas will be assuming the responsibilities of the head coach for the duration of the Test.

Bangladesh lost the first match of the two-Test series in Sylhet by 328 runs. 

 

 

