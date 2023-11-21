Cricket
Reuters
Tue Nov 21, 2023 03:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 03:33 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Gul, Ajmal named Pakistan bowling coaches

Reuters
Tue Nov 21, 2023 03:19 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 03:33 PM
Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul. Photo: PCB

Pakistan continued the overhaul of their backroom staff after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup by appointing former international players Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement Gul would take over as fast bowling coach while Ajmal would be in charge of the spinners, with the duo's first assignment the test series against Australia starting next month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gul - who retired in 2020 after playing 237 international matches and claiming 427 wickets - has been involved in several mentoring stints since, including one as the bowling coach of Afghanistan in 2022.

Ajmal also has vast playing experience having represented Pakistan in 212 games and taking 447 wickets. He has also coached in the Pakistan Super League.

South African Morne Morkel resigned as Pakistan's bowling coach days after they finished fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points having won four matches and lost five.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was named Pakistan's chief selector last week after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down and Mohammad Hafeez took over as Team Director in place of Mickey Arthur.

Babar Azam resigned as captain and fellow batter Shan Masood will replace him. Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side.

Related topic:
cricketSaeed AjmalUmar GulPakistan cricketPakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yasir Shah

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test (Day Two)

Younis Khan and Azhar Ali

Pakistan 323/3 after day one

Ajmal wishes wrong Bravo

PCB claims $60m from BCCI

Pakistan bat first against Afghanistan in Chennai

4w ago
|বাণিজ্য

ডলারের দর ১১১ টাকা শুধুই কাগজে-কলমে

মুদ্রা বাজারে অস্থিরতা কমাতে ব্যাংকগুলো গত কয়েক মাস ধরে ডলারের যে বিনিময় হার নির্ধারণ করে আসছে, সেই তুলনায় খোলা বাজারে ডলারের দাম অনেক বেশি।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

আন্তর্জাতিক নির্বাচন পর্যবেক্ষকদের আবেদনের সময়সীমা ৭ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত বাড়ল

৩৫ মিনিট আগে