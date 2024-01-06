Glittering and controversial: Five memorable Warner moments in Tests

Australia’s David Warner celebrates reaching his half century during day four of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australian opener David Warner played the last of his 112 Tests to end a glittering and controversial career against Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday.

Here, let's look at five memorable Warner moments since his debut in 2011:

David Warner carried the bat, scoring an unbeaten 123 -- his maiden Test hundred -- against New Zealand in 2011 in Hobart. Photo: AFP

Breakthrough

Warner burst on the red-ball scene in the home series against New Zealand in 2011, joining an elite club by carrying his bat through an innings to post a maiden hundred in only his second Test.

His unbeaten 123 in Hobart on a challenging day-four pitch as Michael Clarke's team chased victory ultimately wasn't enough, with Australia falling seven runs short.

But Warner's heroics proved he belonged at the top.

In just his fourth Test, Warner scored a quickfire 180 against India in a Test at the WACA in Perth in 2012. Photo: AFP

Explosive

While that century was a display of persistence and patience, a month later he showed an explosive side that has been a hallmark of his career since.

In just his fourth Test, Warner smashed a top-class India attack to all parts of the WACA ground at Perth in a sensational 69-ball ton.

Despite the pitch offering plenty of bounce and movement for the fast bowlers, Warner cracked 13 fours and three sixes to reach three figures, eventually out for 180.

It remains the sixth-fastest century in Test cricket.

Warner has also hit a 78-ball ton (against Pakistan at Sydney in 2017) and one in 82 balls (against the West Indies at Sydney in 2016).

David Warner kissed the ground during a Test against India in Sydney in 2015 after reaching 63, the score that Phillip Hughes made when he was hit in the head, leading to his eventual death. Photo: AFP

Touching

Few centuries have meant more to Warner than the one he plundered at the Sydney Cricket Ground against India in 2015.

Barely a month earlier, his close friend Phillip Hughes was struck by a short-pitched ball at the ground during a Sheffield Shield match.

Warner was fielding close by at the time and held his hand as Hughes was carried off in a critical condition. He later died.

The opener was deeply affected by the tragedy, but walked out to crash 101 off 114 balls against India soon after.

In a touching gesture, Warner kissed the ground and looked skywards on reaching the symbolic score of 63 that Hughes had made when he was hit.

One of the lowest moments of David Warner's career was in 2018 in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town when he instructed Cameron Bancroft to scuff the ball with sandpaper. Photo: AFP

Sandpapergate

Always known as a fierce competitor, Warner's win-at-all-costs mentality sparked one of the biggest scandals the game has known in 2018 and forever tainted his reputation.

Playing South Africa in Cape Town, he instructed Cameron Bancroft to scuff the ball with sandpaper. The pair and skipper Steve Smith were subsequently sent home in disgrace.

The saga brought Australian cricket to its knees with a tearful Warner and Smith banned for a year.

Warner, who was cast as the key villain, was also stripped of the right to ever captain Australia, with the infamous incident taking a heavy toll on the player and his family.

David Warner smashed a 335 not out in a day-night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide in 2019. Photo: AFP

Triple century

Warner has excelled against most Test nations and particularly Pakistan, with six of his centuries coming against the South Asian country.

None were more spectacular than his swashbuckling 335 not out in a day-night Test at Adelaide in 2019 -- his only triple-century and highest score.

Unbeaten on 166 after day one, he upped the ante as Pakistan's bowlers tired in blazing heat.

Warner surpassed the previous best Test score in Adelaide -- Donald Bradman's 299 against South Africa in 1931-32 -- to win yet another man-of-the match award.

His 335 remains the second best Test score ever by an Australian, behind only Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.