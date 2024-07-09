Warner keeps door open to play for Australia in Champions Trophy

Australian opener David Warner has once again hinted at an return for Australia via next year's ICC Champions Trophy despite announcing his international retirement.

While announcing his Test retirement in January at the end of the Australian summer and departing T20I cricket after the recent T20 World Cup campaign, Warner has reiterated via Instagram that he would be open for a final ODI jaunt at next year's tournament in Pakistan.

Reflecting on his interantional career in the post, Warner stated his desire to continue playing T20 cricket on the domestic circuit, before adding the Champions Trophy caveat.

"It's been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team," Warner began.

"The majority of my career was at the international level. It's been an honour to be able to do this.

"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we've been through.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for (Australia) in the Champions Trophy if selected.

"This team has had unbelievable success the last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew Old Mac (McDonald, Australian coach) and staff have got this.

In the build-up to the Champions Trophy, Australia tour England (September) and Pakistan (November) in ODI matches, where the team will likely look to blood the team's next generation of 50-over top order batting talent.

Warner stands with 6932 ODI runs at an average of 45.30, making 22 centuries, second to Ricky Ponting on the all-time centuries list in the format.