Gambir offers sweets to reporters for ‘Pahela Baishakh’

Former captain and current mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Gautam Gambhir distributed sweets to reporters on the eve of Pahela Baishakh yesterday.

Gambhir performed the heartfelt gesture yesterday after a pre-match press conference ahead of KKR's match against Lucknow Super Giants at home today.

"It's New Years tomorrow [today], so we have got sweets for you guys. So please feel free and put some calories on," Gambhir said with a smile before distributing rasgullas.

Gambir's KKR has started their campaign well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR are currently second in the points-table with three wins in four matches.

On the other hand, LSG are fourth with three wins in five matches.