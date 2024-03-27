Fizz takes two wickets against GT, holds on to Purple Cap 

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman (R) celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia (not pictured) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman followed his sparkling start to the ongoing Indian Premier League with two wickets to help his side to a 63–run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The Fizz starred with four wickets for 29 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on Friday.

Against GT however, he couldn't replicate the success he had in the first two overs of his first match where he picked up two wickets. He conceded 10 runs in his first over, the second of the innings, and was taken for 13 when he came back to bowl the 11th over. Despite the difficult start, he made his presence felt with his changeups when he bowled two of the final four overs where he picked up two wickets –- Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia – and gave away eight runs, finishing with two wickets for 30.

This took his tournament tally to six wickets as he held on to the Purple Cap which is given to the tournament's highest wicket-taker.