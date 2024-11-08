Five things Australia must do well to reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian batsman Marcus Harris (C) plays a shot on the second day of the Australia A against India A cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

While Australia enter the Border-Gavaskar series seemingly more settled than India, there is still plenty the hosts must do well to claim the coveted trophy and move closer to booking their place at next year's ICC World Test Championship Final.

Australia need to win five of their remaining seven Tests this cycle to be assured of their place in the World Test Championship decider and they will be targeting this series against India to help them edge towards that one-off match at Lord's.

Here is what Australia must do well to ensure they defeat India and re-claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Lock in Usman Khawaja's partner at the top of the batting order and stick with them

There has been plenty of speculation as to who will win the race and get first chance as Australia's new Test opener and Aussie legend Ricky Ponting joined the debate on The ICC Review recently when he declared uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney was the obvious choice.

Though McSweeney scored only 14 on the first-ever occasion that he opened in first-class cricket in the ongoing second unofficial 'Test' against India A, he has shown plenty of grit and determination for Australia A in the preceding contest against the same opponent and the 25-year-old might have a slight edge over his competitors.

Whatever option selectors decide, it's important they stick with it for a long period and give the player plenty of time to make the spot their own.

Rotate the quicks during the series

It's unlikely that Australia's ageing pace attack will be able to cope with the rigours of five Test matches in quick succession, so why not keep their best quicks fresh and utilise their bevy of quality reserves.

The likes of Michel Neser and Scott Boland have shown themselves to be up to the task when given the chance in previous series and left-armer Mitchell Starc and fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood are generally at their best when fresh.

Let the stroke-makers in the middle-order play their natural game

There are always plenty of ups and downs during a five-match series and there are going to be stages when the reigning World Test Championship winners have their backs against the wall.

It's important that the likes of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh continue to play their natural game in these situations as these players are at their best when allowed to take on opposition attacks.

Attack India's key batters

There's no doubt experienced duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold the key to India's fortunes with the bat and it's imperative Australia don't let the pair settle quickly and find their best form without being given a tough workout.

Australia must try and get these players out early in their innings as it may leave their less experienced teammates floundering under the extra pressure.

Get inventive when searching for a fifth bowler

The absence of star all-rounder Cameron Green due to injury is a massive blow for Australia as he is more than capable of filling the void when it comes to bowling those additional overs required when the first-choice quicks need a rest.

Fellow all-rounder Mitch Marsh is sure to get a chance to show he is still a force with the ball, while top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne is always another option should the situation arise.