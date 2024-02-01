Felt like my time in this world was up: Pant 

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant said he thought his 'time in this world was up' during a near-fatal car crash on December 30, 2022.

In an interview with Star Sports, the 26-year-old shared his account of the horrific experience during the crash.

"First time in my life, I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me," Pant said on the Star Sports series 'Believe' which was made on August 24, 2023 nearly eight months after the crash.

"It was the first time I had such a feeling in life. At the time of the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious."

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn. He suffered multiple injuries when the car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire. The 25-year-old was rushed to a local hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant is expected to return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which will begin in March.

"I am focusing on recovery cut off from the world," the Delhi Capitals skipper said. "It helps me in recovering fast, especially when the injury is so serious. For recovery, you have to do the same thing every day. It's boring, it's irritating, it's frustrating, but you have to do it.

