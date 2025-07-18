Feel we have edge over Pakistan at home: Naim

Just a day after the Bangladesh team's return following the T20I series triumph in Sri Lanka, the Tigers had an optional training session on Friday ahead of their three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Opener Mohammed Naim was the only player to show up in the afternoon at the academy ground in Mirpur, perhaps realising that he might be called up to replace Parvez Hossain Emon, who was dismissed on nought twice in Sri Lanka.

Naim, who worked out a sweat during his range-hitting drills, however, clarified to the media that he wanted to work on his game, and his session was not designed for the Pakistan series, slated to begin on Sunday.

Bangladesh lost the last series away to Pakistan 3-0 in May-June this year. However, Naim felt that the home advantage keeps the Tigers ahead this time around.

"Definitely, at home, I would feel that Bangladesh are ahead," Naim told the media.

"We got a winning momentum, and we would like to carry it. Since we are playing at home, we know how the games usually go in Mirpur.

"Haven't seen the wicket yet. I just completed an individual session, and the momentum the team has is very good. We are not bothered about what happened in the past," he added on the recent record against Pakistan.

Naim's only appearance in the Sri Lanka T20Is saw him bat at number four, a position he was not prepared for.

"To be honest, as Jaker [Ali] was injured, I had to play at four. I was actually supposed to bat at five, and after discussing with Sir [senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin], I batted there. Normally, I wasn't supposed to play [the game].

"If I had known that such an opportunity would come ... because to be honest, I wasn't mentally prepared. I am always prepared for opening roles, and even now in the individual session, I was preparing how to handle things as an opener. Since I wasn't mentally prepared, next time if an opportunity like that comes, I would be prepared," he added.

Naim did bat till the end in the only Sri Lanka T20I he featured in, but Bangladesh lost that game, and the left-handed batter's approach with the willow was questioned due to the lack of impact it created.

"It's not like when I am set, I don't bat in the middle of the innings. But when you start from the middle suddenly, naturally, I do not know the struggles of batting in that position, even if from the outside it seems easy," Naim explained his approach in that game.