Farhad signs off as Rangpur climb to 2nd spot in NCL

Rangpur Division beat Rajshahi Division by 101 runs in the fourth-round match of the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi today in the final first-class game of Rajshahi batter Farhad Hossain.

Rangpur bowlers took less than a session on the final day to clinch their second win in the competition as they took the remaining four wickets for 99 runs to bowl out Rajshahi for 161 in their second innings after they resumed on 62-6. The win helped Rangpur climb to the second spot.

Md Golam Kibria made a team-high 56 for Rajshahi.

Rajshahi batter Farhad, who scored 9065 runs and also took 165 wickets in 161 matches after making his debut in 2005, was accorded a felicitation programme following the game where the 37-year-old cricketer was presented with a Rajshahi Division shirt signed by all the players and a commemorative crest from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, at the Cox's Bazar Academy Ground, Mohammad Mithun struck an unbeaten 102 off 108 balls -- his 16th first-class ton -- while Imrul Kayed (71), Anamul Haque Bijoy (54) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (50 not out) all scored fifties as Khulna made 296-3 in their second innings in a stalemate fixture against league leaders Sylhet Division.

Khulna, who were enforced a follow-on on the final day after Sylhet took a massive lead of 223 runs in the first innings, didn't give Sylhet bowlers much opportunity as they successfully denied them to clinch their third successive win in the meet. It was Khulna's third draw in four games in the league.

Meanwhile, the Sylhet Academy Ground witnessed a late drama in the game between Dhaka Metro and Dhaka Division. The match seemed to be headed for a dull draw after Dhaka Metro set a target of 259 runs and Dhaka reached 93-2 in the final session of the game. However, Dhaka Metro bowlers Rakibul Hasan (4-38) and Abu Hider Rony (3-45) demonstrated some brilliant bowling performances to reduce their opponents to 147-8 in 41.5 overs

However, due to bad light, the umpires had to call it off just after 1.1 overs as the game ended in a draw.

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 186-6, Dhaka Metro were bowled out for 267 runs in their second innings. Dhaka pacer Anamul Haque, who took four wickets in the first innings, claimed a career-best 6-81 in the second innings to finish with his maiden 10-wicket haul.

The fifth-round matches will begin on November 16.