Enjoyed learning about the history of Bangladesh: Healy

Australia women's cricket team skipper Alyssa Healy said she is going away a lot more educated about Bangladesh's history in what has been a very successful tour for the Aussies.

Healy's side clinched the T20I series 3-0 today with a 77-run win in the third and final T20I in Mirpur after taking the three-match ODI series by the same margin last month.

Bangladesh and Australia teams both visited the Gono Bhaban yesterday to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I have enjoyed learning about the history of Bangladesh, that is something I probably wasn't really aware of. Even yesterday, just being able to talk to some of the high commission staff. Also lucky enough to meet the Prime Minister as well and hear some interesting stories so from that point of view, I am going away a lot more educated and probably interested to learn a little bit more and come back with a couple more questions come the back end of the year," Healy said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

"The people and the hospitality we have encountered on our tour, we have been so well looked after both here and the hotel. Also being allowed out as well and explore; it hasn't really dampened anyone's spirits. I think every morning we got a very nice greeting in the hotel, so we are very lucky to come here and be treated the way we have been. So, thank you," she added.

The visit was Australia's first-ever bilateral tour of Bangladesh and having won both the ODI and the T20I series, Healy felt they ticked all the boxes in terms of handing opportunities and also building up momentum before the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

"I think from the Australia team's perspective, we got everything we possibly could have asked for on this trip. Opportunities were given when necessary and the results went our way. From the big picture perspective and what we are building towards, we got everything we possibly could from this series. More positives than negatives and the way the group looked after one another is even more important. So, hopefully, it's going to be an exciting 12 months for this group," she said.