Cricket
AFP, London
Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:12 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:18 AM

Cricket

England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win

AFP, London
Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:12 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:18 AM
Photo: Facebook

England thrashed Ireland in a record-breaking 275-run win as they skittled out the hosts for just 45 in Monday's second women's one-day international (ODI) in Belfast.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont's unbeaten 150 -- her 10th century at this level -- powered England to a total of 320-8 in their 50 overs.

It was far too much for a fledgling Ireland team, who were bowled out inside 17 overs, with England captain Kate Cross taking 3-8 and new-ball partner Lauren Filer 3-10.

Ireland opener Una Raymond-Hoey's 22 was the only double-figure score of an innings that ended with England 2-0 up in a three-match series.

England's largest women's ODI win in terms of runs was achieved by a mainly second-strong team, with the majority of their T20 World Cup squad not involved.

"Cricket is a sport of ups and downs, and today was definitely a down day," Ireland captain Gaby Lewis, one of three home batters out for a duck, told the Cricket Ireland website.

"We are a very young squad, we're learning on the go. We've got three bowlers under the age of 19, it's very hard on them."

Beaumont, however, insisted: "I found it tough early on and Ireland were bowling tight lines with a slower pace on the pitch."

push notification