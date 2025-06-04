Ebadot returns, Shanto set to continue Test captaincy

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has continued Najmul Hossain Shanto as Test captain for another year as the squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was announced on Wednesday. Ebadot Hossain, who last played for the Tigers in July 2023 against Afghanistan and suffered an ACL injury, returned to the national outfit after almost two years.

The BCB had recently said that they would announce captaincy for the long-term in all the formats after Litton Das was named T20I skipper. Shanto has been retained as Bangladesh's Test captain for another year, continuing in the leadership role he assumed in 2024, the BCB press release read on Wednesday.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also set to continue as Shanto's deputy in the upcoming series.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, spinner Tanvir Islam and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who was handed his debut cap in the second Test against Zimbabwe, have been dropped from the 16-member Bangladesh squad.

Litton Das, who left to play PSL and skipped the Zimbabwe Tests, returned to the Test outfit. Ebadot replaced Sakib while Hasan Murad has been included in place of Tanvir.

Although intitially BCB said they wanted Taskin Ahmed fit for the Sri Lanka tour, the pacer has been left out of the two Tests, part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will be played in Galle from 17 June, while the second match is scheduled to commence in Colombo on 25 June. The Bangladesh team will depart for Sri Lanka on 13 June.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed