Ebadot hopes current pacers leave legacy behind

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has been recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in May last year. He will be watching from the outside when the Tigers take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series in his hometown in Sylhet on Friday. In a conversation with The Daily Star's Ekush Tapader, Ebadot shared his thoughts on Bangladesh's recent ODI series win against the Lankans, revealed his expectations about the young pacers who could play in the Sylhet Test, and also provided updates on his injury.

The Daily Star (DS): Tell us about your recovery progress.

Ebadot Hossain (EH): I have been running for three weeks now and gradually have increased the intensity. No complaints on the running front. The way I am progressing, I expect to bowl two weeks after the Eid-ul-Fitr.

DS: How does it feel to watch the team from the outside?

EH: It is natural to feel bad as I can not play. But, it feels nice when the team wins. The only regret I have is not being able to play.

DS: Are you still in touch with Bangladesh's former bowling coach Allan Donald?

EH: We appreciate each other in our fast-bowling group. We also have Donald, and analyst Srinivas [Chandarsekaran] in our group [on social media]. We talk three to four days a week with Donald and are in touch. We discuss our problems and, in general, we share everything with him. He has worked with a lot of players and will work with many in the future but when it came to our group, he said he always wanted to be with us because of a deep connection we built with one another through work.

DS: How do you rate the young pacers like Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Sakib? Is it getting more competitive in the pace department?

EH: I won't play forever nor will Taskin [Ahmed]. They [the upcoming pacers] will have to take the baton. We want them to accomplish way more than what we will leave behind. This is how we are, the pace group, and this is the mentality we have. Taskin and I have tried together to build this group in a way in which we can be examples for the next generation of bowlers so that they can elevate the standards even higher. I have talked to Nahid Rana the other day in the academy. He is a very good bowler, a very good prospect. We want someone like him to be the quickest bowler, to be that aggressor. He has the pace and when he can balance it with accuracy, he can be very good.

DS: What expectations do you have from the pacers in the Tigers' upcoming Sylhet Test against Sri Lanka?

EH: I want them to use the new ball as much as possible and use the shine to induce edges to slip just like we did against Afghanistan (if the wicket is similar to the one used in that Test). I was hoping for an experienced bowler like Taskin or Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] to be included. Nevertheless, I am hoping for them to do well.

DS: 'Ebadot could have done the trick'. Everyone misses Ebadot. How does it feel to hear this?

EH: I felt that someone had to take responsibility for breaking that partnership (between Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka in Bangladesh's second ODI against Sri Lanka). When I saw Taskin, Shoriful, and Sakib bowl, I yearned to be there. It feels good that people expect me to do those things (get breakthroughs in the middle overs). Shakib Al Hasan also regretted not having me for the World Cup last year. Not only him, but the coach also felt the same. When I see partnerships being built in the middle overs, I feel bad (about not being able to get those breakthroughs). So I miss my effort then. The captain would want two-three over bursts from me and would expect aggression to get a breakthrough which would make someone else's job easier from the other end.

