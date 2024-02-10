De Villiers regrets 'sharing false information' about Kohli

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on Thursday said he made a "terrible mistake" of "sharing false information" about India's Virat Kohli.

De Villiers, who played alongside Kohli for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, had earlier claimed on his YouTube channel that Kohli might have opted out of the first two Tests of India's ongoing home series against England due to the impending birth of the Indian cricketer's second child with wife Anushka Sharma.

However, during an interaction with select media on the sidelines of the ongoing SA T20, De Villiers said he made a mistake in this regard on Thursday.

"Family comes first, it's priority as I said on my Youtube channel. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information that was not true at all," de Villiers said.

"I just think that whatever is best for Virat and his family comes first, no one knows what's happening there. All I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason is for this break, I really hope he comes back stronger and better, healthy and fresh and ready to take on the world," he added.

Kohli is unlikely to play any part in their ongoing series against England.