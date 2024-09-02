Competitiveness and sporting wickets highlight Women’s NCL

The 13th edition of the Women's National Cricket League 2024-25 ended on Monday in Rajshahi with Mymensingh Division, led by national skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, clinching their maiden title in the eight-team tournament.

Although the political unrest in the country led to some issues arising before the start of the tournament, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) can now heave a sigh of relief after successfully holding the tournament at two venues in Rajshahi: Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium and Bangla Trac Cricket Academy.

BCB will also be satisfied to see the tournament go down to the wire, as the title was decided in the last game where Joty's brilliant knock of 80 off 64 balls helped Mymensingh register a 48-run win over Rajshahi Division, thereby toppling Chattogram Division in the points table by just one point.

Mymensingh became unbeaten champions in the league after securing 12 points from seven games, while Chattogram finished second with 11 points, and Sylhet and Rangpur earned nine and eight points, respectively.

"Some of the matches were washed out due to rain, but the main focus was playing the tournament on good wickets," Women's Wing Head Habibul Bashar said today after he and newly appointed BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim witnessed the last day of action.

"Both the wickets at Bangla Trac and the Divisional Stadium had good pace and bounce; batters were able to bat comfortably. It was the main target of arranging the league, and it was a competitive tournament overall," he said.

Meanwhile, Joty, who also hails from Sherpur, Mymensingh, expressed her satisfaction after winning her first NCL title and hopes the players will carry their confidence into next month's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE -- which was initially scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh.

"It's a great feeling… Representing my own division is a matter of great pride for me. I didn't win any NCL before, so becoming champions for the first time is a great achievement for me," said Joty, who was also awarded the Player of the League award for scoring the second highest 253 runs in five innings.

"Batters gain confidence when they score runs. I would say everyone has done well in the NCL with the bat. If they carry this form forward, it will definitely have a positive impact in the World Cup," the Bangladesh captain added.

Meanwhile, Sazzad Ahmed Shipon, Chief Selector of the Women's Wing, said that he hoped their next arrangement of an 'A' team tour of Sri Lanka would help the girls prepare well for the World Cup. The women's team, under the banner of the 'A' team, will travel to Sri Lanka on September 5 to play two one-day and five T20 matches against the hosts, which will be their last preparation series before ICC's showpiece event.

"We now have 20-22 days before the World Cup. We could have arranged a local camp here, but we thought our girls should get some matches during the Sri Lanka A tour. We can play against unknown players in unfamiliar conditions. It will help boost the confidence of our girls a lot," said Shipon.