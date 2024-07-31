Clive Lloyd receives highest honour of the Caribbean

Former West Indies captain and the only one to win the ODI World Cup for the team from the Caribbean, Sir Clive Lloyd was honoured with the highest award in the Caribbean region- the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC).

Lloyd, 79, was conferred with the honour during the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in Grenada on July 28 (Sunday). He is also the first Guyanese sportsperson to receive this honour.

With this, he joined the elite list of West Indian cricketers who have previously been given this award. Sir Garfield Sobers (Barbados) was the first to be awarded the OOC in 1998. After him, Brian Lara (Trinidad and Tobago) in 2008 and Sir Vivian Richards (Antigua and Barbuda) in 2022 received this honour among cricketers.

The OOC is awarded to "Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal."

The face of the West Indies in the 1970s and 80s, Lloyd made the Caribbean side the first-ever champions of the cricketing world in 1971. It was in his captaincy that the team reached three finals back-to-back.

First West Indian to play 100 Tests, Lloyd made 7515 runs in 110 matches and also took 10 wickets. Most importantly, he led the side in 74 Tests and lost only 12 of them, making him the captain with the fewest losses among all who led a side in Test cricket in at least 60 matches. His winning percentage of 75 is also the joint-highest with Australia's Ricky Ponting for any skipper to have skippered in 60 Tests or more.