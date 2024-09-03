Changed momentum beckoning Tigers towards series sweep

PHOTO: AFP Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud (2nd from L) celebrates with teammates after one of his five wickets during Pakistan’s second innings in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday.

For the first time since 2009 an away Test series sweep beckons Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Day 5 of the second Test against Pakistan, but chances of rain playing spoilsport -- as it had done on Monday to wipe out the third session -- can dampen the tourists' party, with Tigers needing 143 more runs to win.

It has been a remarkable tale of fightback from the Tigers this match. Having bowled Pakistan out for 274 in the first innings, Bangladesh were reduced to 26 for six in their first innings before Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz's rescue act saw them fall just 12 runs short. Then with the ball, Bangladesh completely dominated proceedings yesterday.

Pace sells and Bangladesh capitalised with the three pacers taking all 10 wickets in Pakistan's second innings, the first time that Bangladesh pacers have attained the feat in Test cricket. Mehedi had written his name in Rawalpindi's honours board after his fifer in the first innings and this time it was Hasan Mahmud's turn with figures of five for 43 as Pakistan were bowled out for 172.

Mahmud said the remarkable turnaround was possible because they believed that teammates can hold their own in difficult situations such as the one presented to Liton-Mehedi.

"After losing quick wickets, things were getting bad and we wanted to progress with new plans. Everyone had faith in their own abilities and had faith on teammates. We knew that if Liton Das and Mehedi Miraz can get set, momentum can be changes and that's what had happened," Mahmud said at the press conference yesterday.

He argued that Bangladesh revelled in the experience of their veteran stars.

"When you have players of such experience in your side, they will always share that experience on the field. Even off the field too. I feel that for a new cricketer in international stage, that is a very important thing," Mahmud, who is playing just his third Test match, said.

Bangladesh's pace supremacy, too, found new meaning with Mahmud and Nahid Rana's competitiveness while Taskin Ahmed, the veteran pacer in the rank, created the early inroads to Pakistan's batting with the wicket of opener Saim Ayub.

"Whenever a pacer was handed the ball, the plan was to bowl wicket-taking deliveries. The more [wicket-taking] deliveries you bowl, the more successful you are. Taskin bhai gave us the start with the first wicket of the day and then Rana was terrific. Maybe the momentum shifted and then I followed my process to get wickets," he said, before relaying that his teammates' hard work was behind every delivery which helped him attain a splendid feat.

"We won a match here and there is an opportunity to win another. We are very happy," Mahmud added.

The Bangladesh openers were positive in picking up 42 runs in seven overs but there are chances of rain spoiling the party.

"I don't think they [openers] were thinking of the rain when they batted. If it had not rained, we would have tried to finish by today or at least finish it in the first session tomorrow," Mahmud said as the Tigers look to complete the job hoping the rain keeps away.