Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 12:31 AM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 12:35 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Can ‘warrior’ Fizz channel CSK sizzle to national colours?  

Star Sports Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 12:31 AM Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 12:35 AM
Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh's sole representative in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), kept delivering the goods till his final outing for holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pouring cold water over the consensus that the left-arm pacer can no longer take his place for granted in the national team.

Against Punjab in a seven-wicket defeat at the Chepauk on Wednesday, Mustafizur "the Fizz" impressed despite going wicketless for the first time this edition. He showcased his miserly side, conceding under six runs in four overs and, in the process, bowling a rare maiden over – the sixth in the ongoing edition and the first by a foreign recruit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Starting with a four-for in the competition's curtain-raiser, the Fizz ended his campaign with team-high 14 wickets, second overall behind Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah who tops the chart due to a superior average.

Moreover, the 28-year-old displayed variations in his arsenal apart from the go-to off-cutters: the ability to bowl seam-up and getting the ball to move into the right-hander, among others.  

Mustafizur, whose NOC expired yesterday owing to the five-match home T20I series against Zimbabwe, beginning today, had sparked a club-versus-country debate with the T20 World Cup fast-approaching in June.

Mustafizur Rahman IPL return
Read more

'Mustafizur has nothing to learn from IPL'

However, for Mustafizur, the nine matches he played for Chennai worked wonders in recovering from a lean patch he had experienced in national colours earlier this year -- evidenced by his lacklustre show in the three T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in March where he tallied just two wickets for a staggering 131 runs.

Esteemed coach and analyst, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, perhaps hit the nail on the head on Mustafizur's turnaround, saying, "Psychology has a complex relationship with cricket performance."

 "A warrior has nothing if he loses faith in himself. And CSK has enabled Mustafiz in regaining lost self-belief," Fahim wrote on his Facebook page following the Chennai-Punjab clash.

Read more

Minimalist Mustafizur only watches death overs

Now that form is not an issue for Mustafizur, it remains to be seen whether the country's all-time second-top wicket-taker in T20Is will be back to being irreplaceable or play second fiddle to the Tigers' pace battery.     

Related topic:
Mustafizur RahmanFizzChennai Super KingsIPL24
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Stoinis 'knew long ago' about Australia contract axe

1w ago

Minimalist Mustafizur only watches death overs

6d ago
Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto all for managing expectations

2w ago
Mustafizur Rahman

CSK will be ‘sad’ to see Mustafizur go, says Hussey

1w ago
Mustafizur Rahman

Pathirana in as Fizz returns to Mumbai

2w ago
|আবহাওয়া

অবশেষে রাজধানীতে বৃষ্টি

ঢাকার বিভিন্ন স্থানে বৃষ্টি ও বজ্রসহ বৃষ্টির খবর পাওয়া গেছে।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগ পরিবারকে আরও বড় করতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification