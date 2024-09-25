Brilliant Brook leads England to impressive ODI win over Australia

A superb maiden ODI century by new captain Harry Brook led England to a dominant, rain-shortened DLS victory over Australia on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive with two to play.

Australia, seeking a 15th successive ODI win, overcame difficult early conditions to post 304, with Steve Smith hitting a patient 60 and Aaron Hardie (44) and Alex Carey (77 not out) cutting loose in the final 10 overs.

Leading 2-0 they must have thought a series-clinching third was on the cards when England slumped to 11-2, but Brook and Will Jacks built an excellent partnership of 156 to swing it their way.

After Jacks went for 84, Liam Livingston smashed a quick unbeaten 33 as Brook moved serenely on to 110 but, on 254-4 with 51 needed from 74 balls, the rain began and England were eventually awarded a 46-run victory under a DLS calculation that had produced a revised target of 209 after their 37.4 overs.

The fourth match of the series is at Lord's on Friday, with the last in Bristol on Sunday.