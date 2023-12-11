BPL starts with Comilla-Dhaka encounter

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will start on January 19 with defending champions Comilla Victorians taking on Durdanto Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The first matchday falls on a Friday which will be a double-header, with the Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers facing off in the second match of the day.

On weekdays that include Saturday, the day match will start at 1:30 pm, while the night fixture is set to begin at 6:30 pm. The weekend fixtures will start at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively.

The first eight matches, the last of which will be on January 23, will take place in Dhaka after which the action will shift to Sylhet which is set to host 12 matches in total. The Sylhet phase will come to a close on February 3 and the proceedings will then move back to Dhaka for eight matches running till February 10.

The port city of Chattogram will host a total of 12 matches starting on February 13 before teams travel to Dhaka for the final two group-stage matches followed by the knockout phase.

The Eliminator will be held on February 25 followed by Qualifier-1 on the same day. After a rest day, the second Qualifier will take place to determine the other finalist. The curtains will close on the tournament on March 1.

