Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:30 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 06:30 AM

BPL playoffs race heating up

The knockout stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is beginning to take shape, with all teams except Durdanto Dhaka having three more league matches left to play. 

Dhaka, who have played 10, are the first team and only team to be officially out of the tournament as they had lost a total of nine matches on the trot -- a record highest in BPL -- after winning their opening fixture against defending champions Comilla Victorians.

At the other end of the standings, table-toppers Rangpur Riders, who sit top by virtue of a better net run-rate, are equal on 14 points with Comilla after nine matches. Considering the form and quality of players at their disposal, both sides appear to be in pole position to keep hold of the Qualifier spots.

Next in line are Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers, who sit at three and four, respectively -- both with 10 points -- but the former edge the latter on net run-rate.

At five are Khulna Tigers, who have failed to register any points on the table after winning their first four fixtures. Having lost five matches in succession after accumulating eight points, they would need at least a win to make a final push for an Eliminator spot.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers, who are sixth with six points, will need to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs

Teams Matches  Won Loss  Points  NRR
Rangpur Riders 9 7 2 14 1.870
Comilla Victorians 9 7 2 14 1.516
Fortune Barishal  9 5 4 10 0.475
Chattogram Challengers 9 5 4 10 0.884
Khulna Tigers 9 4 5 8 0.340
Sylhet Strikers 9 3 6 6 -1.054
Durdanto Dhaka  9 1 9 2 -1.447

 

