BOA rewards cricket teams for Asian Games bronze

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) today disbursed cash reward worth Tk 15 lakh each to Bangladesh men's and women's cricket teams for winning bronze medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Women's team beat their Pakistani counterparts by five wickets to finish third while men's team, too, beat Pakistan to win two bronze medals for the country.

BOA president and Army Chief general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the cheques to both teams at Army Headquarters today where BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was also present.

Apart from the cash reward for the cricketers, the coaching staff of both teams were given Tk 3 lakh each for their contribution.

As per the BOA cash award announcement, a gold medal winning team is supposed to get Tk 40 lakh and a silver medal winning team is supposed to receive Tk 25 lakh while in individual events, winning gold, silver and bronze medals will earn the athletes Tk 25 lakh, Tk 15 lakh and Tk 10 lakh each.