‘Believe’: The Ronaldo wallpaper that inspired Siraj 

When it comes to doing the impossible, millions around the globe, especially avid sports fans, turn to inspiration from one man who probably did it more than anyone in the sports fraternity -- Cristiano Ronaldo.

More than anything, it reflects the influence the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had over millions of fans -- transcending football and impacting the world of sports in general.

And, in that regard, India's Mohammed Siraj is no different. Siraj -- India's hero in their recent Test series against England -- revealed that a Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper inspired him on the final day of the fifth and decisive Test at The Oval.

"This morning when I woke up, I searched for this emoji -- 'Believe' with Cristiano Ronaldo. I knew I could do something special," Siraj said at the post-match press conference, having picked up three of the four remaining wickets to bowl out England for 367 in their second innings and guide India to a thrilling six-run victory.

And with the final wicket that sealed the victory, Siraj brought out the iconic 'Siuu' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Normally, I wake up at 8, but today I got up at 6am. From that moment, I believed I could do it. I made it my wallpaper. Belief is very important," Siraj added.

The win ensured that India drew the five-match series 2-2, following an incredible turnaround in the final two games. They had drawn the previous Test in Manchester, thanks to twin centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Siraj, who had seen Harry Brook survive on 19 after catching the batter but stepping on the boundary rope to make it a six on Day 4, turned hero for India when they needed four wickets with just 35 runs left to defend.

Brook went on to complete his 10th Test ton, but it was Siraj's heroics that ultimately made the difference.

For Siraj, though, the most meaningful part was the joy he brought to Indian fans.

"I've worked hard on my game. I never think ill of anyone. Being selected out of 1.4 billion people is a huge thing. You're representing your entire country. Today, there are smiles on the faces of 1.4 billion people. I want to be honest about my game and believe in my ability. That's important as a professional cricketer," he said.