BCB set to reunite with Salahuddin

Positive outcomes regarding Shakib, Shanto expected today

“If you make the national team a platform for learning everything, poor results are unavoidable. A player’s upbringing is crucial because all those important traits are absorbed during that budding phase. You may continue to hire the world’s best faces to guide the national side, but you will not get results until or unless you understand that you need to look at the grassroots.” Coach Mohammad Salahuddin

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to reunite with their former assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin in the same capacity as both parties are currently discussing the financial part of their deal.

"We want him in the Tigers' coaching setup. The [BCB] president [Faruque Ahmed] has been given the responsibility to negotiate with him," a BCB director confirmed the development to The Daily Star after a board meeting yesterday.

"He [Salahuddin] is positive about the role. But now it depends on the package. The president will now discuss the financial matter with him. But we want him as an assistant coach," he said.

Salahuddin is expected to start his tenure from the West Indies series in November. He submitted his passport to the BCB office for England visa yesterday night.

Salahuddin, who joined the national team as a fielding coach in 2005 and worked till 2010 in different capacities, has been one of the most successful local coaches in Bangladesh.

After a short stint as a player, he joined BKSP as a part-time coach in 1997. He joined Victoria Sporting Club as a coach for the 2001-2002 season and became champions.

He also led Comilla Victorians to victory in four Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) editions and also worked as a coach of different teams, clubs, and sports organisations in his coaching career spanning over 25 years.

Meanwhile, the board director also confirmed that they are expecting Shakib Al Hasan to feature in their upcoming series against Afghanistan in the UAE as they are interested in having him in the squad.

The doubt regarding Shakib's participation in the UAE tour was raised after he failed to feature in the Mirpur Test against South Africa due to security concerns.

"We are interested to have him on the UAE tour. The board directors are interested in seeing Shakib playing. Now it's his turn to make the call.

"At 5:00pm [yesterday] when the board meeting was taking place, we communicated with him [Shakib] regarding his stance. He may have already informed regarding his participation to Faruque bhai," he said.

The board director also mentioned that they are expecting Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue as skipper at least in ODIs until the Champions Trophy.

"Our first priority will be to have him skipper until the Champions Trophy. If it's not T20 or Test, we want to see him in ODIs -- at least in one format. It's really a problem if you have such a scenario before another ICC event," he added.

Shanto, Bangladesh's all-format skipper, had earlier expressed a wish to be relieved of his captaincy duties to focus on his batting.

It was learned that Faruque, who came to Chattogram yesterday night, already had a meeting with Shanto at the team hotel and a positive outcome of the meeting is expected to be revealed along with Salahuddin and Shakib issues when the board president addresses the media in Chattogram today.