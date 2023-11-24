BCB prioritises rehab prior to NZ tour

Hasan Mahmud had a close shave with injury when batter Najmul Hossain Shanto hit one back at the bowler as Bangladesh began training today in Sylhet. Hasan, who could make his Test debut in the upcoming New Zealand series, was down holding his arm but recovered later to bowl at the nets again.

Nevertheless, before the away tour of New Zealand which will feature three ODIs and three T20Is, the Tigers have a few absentees and injury concerns.

Taskin Ahmed will be undergoing a long rehab process that would all but put him out of contention for the upcoming New Zealand tour and even the Bangladesh Premier League. Given the impact of surgery on pacers in the past, BCB medical team has prescribed rest for the initial stages of recovery.

"We have asked him to completely put off bowling for four weeks. After four weeks we will assess him and take the next decision. Our aim is that he comes back with full fitness. We will take whatever time is necessary," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told the media yesterday.

Taskin had been set two weeks of complete rest since the last World Cup game against Australia in Pune. His two weeks of complete rest will end on November 25, but the road to recovery will be long despite the fact that he is still able to bowl through the injury.

"There is no alternative to long-term rehab since it's a recurring injury," Debashish added.

Meanwhile, ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan remains doubtful for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Shakib, who was ruled out of the World Cup with a fractured finger, will undergo an X-ray after three weeks since the injury happened on November 6.

"During the review time if we feel that it will be possible [to play] for him [Shakib], then of course we will allow him. But it's too early to comment on what his condition will be after two weeks. But we want a long period of time where he can be pain free and in a rehabilitation process. Shakib's pain has reduced from the high intensity pain he was feeling earlier," he said.

There is a question mark over who will take the reigns of the ODI and T20I sides if Shakib remains unavailable, with cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus informing that no discussion has yet taken place. Yunus further informed that talks with Tamim Iqbal have not begun yet but the opener is aware of the upcoming meeting with the board.

There is also doubt regarding Mahmudullah Riyad's participation for the upcoming tour. Riyad has begun physiotherapy for his shoulder but has been instructed to undergo long-term rehab. Meanwhile, pacer Ebadot Hossain will review his injury recuperation and has an appointment in England on November 30.